Parler sues Amazon for withdrawing support after U.S. Capitol riot

Social network Parler is suing Amazon for pulling its cloud computing support in the wake of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot last week.

Popular with conservatives and supporters of President Donald Trump, Parler was reliant on the cloud computing services provided by AWS. However, AWS withdrew its support on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT after concluding posts on Parler "clearly encourage and incite violence."

In a lawsuit filed on Monday, Parler accused Amazon Web Services of breaking anti-trust laws.

"AWS's decision to effectively terminate Parler's account is apparently motivated by political animus," the lawsuit reads. "It is also apparently designed to reduce competition in the microblogging services market to the benefit of Twitter."

It continues: "This emergency suit seeks a Temporary Restraining Order against defendant Amazon Web Services to prevent it from shutting down Parler's account. Doing so is the equivalent of pulling the plug on a hospital patient on life support. It will kill Parler's business — at the very time it is set to skyrocket."

An AWS spokesperson told CNBC that there's no merit to the claims, while Parler did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

"It is clear that there is significant content on Parler that encourages and incites violence against others, and that Parler is unable or unwilling to promptly identify and remove this content, which is a violation of our terms of service," an AWS spokesperson told CNBC.

They added: "We made our concerns known to Parler over a number of weeks and during that time we saw a significant increase in this type of dangerous content, not a decrease, which led to our suspension of their services Sunday evening."