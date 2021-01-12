The Senate's new top banking regulator wants to hear from bank CEOs more often

Senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Ohio and ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, speaks during a hearing with David Marcus, head of blockchain with Facebook Inc., not pictured, in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Sen. Sherrod Brown — Wall Street's incoming regulator in a Democratic Senate — on Tuesday outlined his priorities for the U.S. economy and the financial industry in the coming months.

Brown was quick to say that the Senate Banking Committee's chief concern will continue to be addressing the economic fallout caused by the Covid-19 crisis by working with the Federal Reserve to provide liquidity to small businesses and protecting access to housing for everyday Americans.

A longtime advocate of affordable housing, Brown said his tenure as incoming committee chairman will be marked by a focus on workers and families instead of the corporate tilt seen under Republican leadership.

"This committee in the past has been about Wall Street. As chair, I'm going to make it about workers and their families and what matters to their lives," Brown said during a media briefing. "Under Senate Republicans, we've had government intervention to put its thumb on the scale for corporations at every turn."

"We're going to change that," he continued. "We're going to take on the corporate business model that treats workers as expendable. We're going to put the dignity of work at the center of everything we do in this committee."

Asked if he would seek to revive the Fed's emergency lending powers under Section 13(3) of the Federal Reserve Act, the senator said he would wait for guidance from President-elect Joe Biden and his nominee for Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen.

Debate over the fate of the Fed's lending powers threatened to derail stimulus talks in December after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin decided to let the central bank's programs end on Dec. 31.

"This is up to President Biden, what he wants to do with 13(3)," Brown said. "I talk to [Fed Chair] Jay Powell regularly ... and I think he will be happy with this new Biden proposal, this economic proposal, because it will put more money into the economy."

The senior U.S. senator from Ohio said the committee will also differ in the new Congress in recognizing the impact of climate change and in tailoring transportation policy to reduce carbon emissions.

He added that the committee will place a greater emphasis on income inequality and work to mitigate race-based economic disparities by restoring the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau "to full strength."