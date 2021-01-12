As social and internet stocks fall, Oppenheimer gets bullish on one midcap tech name

Social media and internet stocks fell to begin the week, reacting to suspensions of President Donald Trump's accounts by Facebook and Twitter.

Even with that politically fraught backdrop, Jefferies gave top ratings to certain stocks in the space – the firm named Facebook as its top pick and predicted further upside for Alphabet and Amazon.

Oppenheimer head of technical analysis Ari Wald agrees with Jefferies' bullish take on the web stocks.

"There's really three reasons why we're bullish on the internet industry," Wald told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "One, the industry continues to trend higher. Point two, it's really broadly strong, it goes beyond those three big cap names — it's midcaps, it's small caps as well. And point three is that it's been able to outperform in recent years, really even over the last decade regardless of the direction of interest rates."

Dow Jones' FDN internet ETF, which holds stocks such as Facebook and Twitter, fell 1% on Monday. However, the ETF is up 103% since March lows, outpacing the 73% gain for the S&P 500.

Wald highlights web design stock Wix.com as one internet name that should continue to rally. Oppenheimer's fundamental analysts rate Wix.com as a buy with a $300 price target — it closed Monday just above $266. Wald says its technical setup also backs up the bullish case.

"The stock has corrected into the bullish slope of its 200-day [moving] average, which we define as a near-term opportunity to buy long-term strength," he said. "We think that long-term uptrend continues. In terms of levels, as long as $235 support is upheld, we expect a new high above $316 resistance."