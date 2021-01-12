Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson explains why software developers are misunderstood and underutilized, defends company's 2020 value surge

A View from the Top is a Q&A series exclusively available on CNBC Pro. Alex Sherman will regularly speak with a business leader about decision-making, investing and industry news.

2020 wasn't all bad. Just ask Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson.

As companies had to rapidly adjust last year to serving customers remotely, Twilio's application communications products became essential for companies from Netflix to Uber to Nike to interact with customers. Investors noticed. Twilio's market capitalization surged from about $13 billion to $55 billion over the course of the year.

Now Lawson has written a book entitled 'Ask Your Developer.' Lawson told CNBC why he wrote the book, why cloud company valuations reflect the growing understanding of software's global power, and why he wants government regulators to crack down on social media algorithms that can lead to the spread of disinformation.

Here's the full Q&A: