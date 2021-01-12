Zoom plans $1.5 billion share sale at 10 times its IPO price

Zoom said on Tuesday that it plans to raise $1.5 billion in a secondary share sale, valuing its stock 10 times above where it debuted in 2019.

The video chat company, which has been a major beneficiary of the remote work boom during the Covid-19 pandemic, is assuming a share price of $337.71, based on Monday's close. Zoom went public less than two years ago, selling shares at $36 a piece. It expects to sell about 4.4 million new shares.

Zoom is taking advantage of a surge in investor interest after the stock quintupled in value last year, when the company's flagship product became a household name. Zoom is already profitable, but the share sale will pad its balance sheet. As of October, the company had $730.5 million of cash and equivalents, up from $283.1 million in January.