Pop star Bobi Wine seeks to unseat five-term president in landmark Ugandan election

Bobi Wine parades through crowds of people in Kayunga District on December 01, 2020 in Jinja, Uganda. Presidential candidates are campaigning in Uganda ahead of the elections scheduled for the 14 January 2021.

Ugandans head to the polls on Thursday as singer-turned-lawmaker Bobi Wine looks to deny incumbent President Yoweri Museveni a sixth term.

On Tuesday, Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, claimed on Twitter that the army had raided his home and arrested his security guards. The event marked the latest in a series of arrests and violent attacks on Wine himself as well as his supporters, journalists and election officials in recent months.

"Such acts of impunity are all kicks of a dying horse," the 38-year-old said, before imploring Museveni to explain the arrests of his campaign team, assistants and supporters.

He also posted a video purporting to show a campaign surrogate being arrested in a hotel, alleging that the military had killed another supporter and that private security had been ordered to withdraw from his home. CNBC has contacted the Government of Uganda for comment but has yet to receive a response.

In November, 54 people were killed over two days of anti-government protests, drawing international condemnation and scrutiny on Museveni's National Resistance Movement government to ensure a free and fair election. More than 18 million Ugandans have registered to vote, according to the Uganda electoral commission.

In December, Wine's vehicle was struck by a bullet at a police and military checkpoint, which authorities claimed was erected to enforce Covid-19 containment measures.