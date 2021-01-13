Cramer takes Covid vaccine, urges Americans to sign up for a shot

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday urged Americans to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, shortly after he received a shot of his own.

"Today is a great day! I encourage all of you who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine," the "Mad Money" host wrote on Twitter.

"One of the greatest things about turning 65" is the chance to be vaccinated, Cramer added in his tweet. It was a reference to the recent policy shift in New York to expand vaccine eligibility to include people who are 65 and older as well as younger individuals who are immunocompromised.

"Even if it looks like there are no appointments left, don't be discouraged, keep refreshing that page and you can get an appointment too!" wrote Cramer, who has throughout the pandemic stressed the importance of vaccines in limiting the damage inflicted by Covid-19.

New York announced its decision to widen the eligibility pool Tuesday, following newly issued guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The move came as the U.S. vaccine rollout has been criticized as underwhelming, due in part to some Americans being hesitant to receive the shot.

"I think this is terrific, because one thing is certain, we've got a lot more vaccines than people who are taking the vaccine," Cramer said Tuesday on "Squawk on the Street."

As of Wednesday morning, roughly 10.3 million Americans have received their first shot of the two-dose vaccine, according to the CDC. About 29.4 million doses have been distributed. The Trump administration had initially hoped to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of 2020.

Cramer said in another tweet Wednesday that he received the vaccine developed by Moderna, which is one of two to receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The other vaccine is made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.