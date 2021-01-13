Meet the three men hoping to replace Angela Merkel

The three candidates for the CDU party chair during a discussion round in the Konrad Adenauer House.

Three men all want one job which has extremely big shoes to fill.

Whoever wins the leadership contest for Germany's CDU Party on Jan. 16 will most likely also be the next chancellor of Germany, replacing Angela Merkel who will not stand for another term in office.

It looks like a tight race with Friedrich Merz currently leading in the polls by a small margin. The key question is — which direction will the CDU want to take, and how much courage do the party delegates have for a change in politics?

Merkel was elected chancellor in 2005 and has changed the party dramatically, from being a very conservative, male-dominated group into a party of the "middle." That's how she always framed it.

That was not always easy for the conservative wing and its clientele which partly left and is now voting for the populist party AfD.

Merkel's success was determined by her political intelligence to grasp what is popular with people, and to change course accordingly. Be it the exit from nuclear power, same-sex marriage or the introduction of a minimum wage.

Now after 16 years in office, she will not stand again in the upcoming elections in September. And these are the three man who want her job: