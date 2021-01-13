How to vet budgeting and investing apps before you hand over your information

It's a new year, and for many, that means tackling financial resolutions head on.

Luckily, there are a wealth of free or low-cost tools at the disposal of anyone with a smartphone, including Robinhood, Stash, Mint and more for budgeting, saving, investing or even a combination of financial goals.

"Financial technologies are here to make your life easier and do a lot of the heavy lifting," said Douglas Boneparth, a certified financial planner and president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York. But, if you aren't sure what you need help with, it will be difficult to find and effectively use any financial application, he said.

Here's what to consider before you hit download.

Establish what you're hoping to accomplish

Before signing up for any financial application and handing over your banking information, personal finance experts recommend being crystal-clear on your goals, or what you're hoping to accomplish by using this tool — do you need help saving, or are you looking to start investing?

"You have to know why you want to use the app," said Cathy Curtis, CFP, founder and owner of Curtis Financial Planning in Oakland, California, and a member of the CNBC Advisor Council. That will help you assess if different products will be useful to you, especially important if you're going to pay for one, she said.

You should also decide if you're going to search for a free service, or if you're willing to pay a fee, which will generally give you access to more bells and whistles.

Read customer reviews

Once you're clear on your goals, do some research about each product, including the product's reputation, the company behind it, its leadership and other backing.

"There's so many new tools out there, I think it makes sense to do a little research and maybe talk to some people who've used it in the past," said Ben Carlson, director of institutional asset management at Ritholtz Wealth Management.

That includes reading articles about each company and its products, as well as customer reviews.

More from Invest in You:

Mother's budget game plan: freeze non-essential spending for January

Here's how to make that financial New Year's resolution a reality

Can't afford an estate plan? What you can do without spending a fortune

Check security and insurance

A big thing to consider before downloading an app or giving it any of your personal financial information is the security of the product.

First and foremost, see if apps use two-factor authentication and have other security practices in place to guard against breaches, said Trina Patel, financial advice manager at Albert, a mobile banking, savings and investing app.

Next, she said to check what kind of insurance the financial institutions that own the apps have in place. If you're looking for a banking-related app, make sure that the financial institution that owns it is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Being FDIC-insured means that up to $250,000 of your deposited money is protected in the event of a bank failure.