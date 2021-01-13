Japan's state of emergency is seen having limited impact on the economy

SINGAPORE — Japan's latest declaration of a state of emergency in parts of the country is unlikely to take a major toll on the economy, economists told CNBC.

"The economic impact of the announced measures will be smaller compared to the last episode," Shigeto Nagai, head of Japan economics at research firm Oxford Economics, told CNBC in an email.

He was referring to Japan's nationwide state of emergency declared in April 2020, in the earlier days of the coronavirus pandemic. The state of emergency at the time ended in late May.

This latest state of emergency in Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa till Feb. 7 was announced by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last week, in a bid to combat the latest surge in coronavirus infections.

The state of emergency is set to be expanded to more areas, with local media reports that Suga will add seven more prefectures, including Osaka.

Japan has recorded more than 298,000 confirmed Covid-19 infections while at least 4,192 lives have been taken by the disease, according to data from public broadcaster NHK.