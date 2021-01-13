Resigning from Trump administration would be 'a dereliction of duty' amid Covid pandemic, Medicare chief Verma says

Seema Verma never considered resigning from her job running the federal Medicare and Medicaid programs in the wake of last week's deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, even after several Trump administration officials stepped down to protest the president's encouragement of a mob of angry protestors.

"From where I stand, given that we're in the middle of a pandemic, I felt like it would be a dereliction of my duty and my commitment to the agency and to the people that we serve, to leave my post and without ensuring a smooth transition to the Biden administration," Verma said in an interview Wednesday as the House began debate on impeaching the president for a second time.

The Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which provide health insurance for the elderly, disabled and poor Americans, has been among the administration's closest allies to Vice President Mike Pence, having worked with him on health care initiatives since he served as the governor of Indiana.

Verma declined to comment on what discussions she's had with Pence in recent days, as tensions between President Donald Trump and his vice president have spilled into the public. Last week, she told staffers at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, CMS, she was repulsed by the way the vice president was treated outside and inside the administration, sources told NBC news.

"It was very disturbing. And it was, it was very, very hard to watch," she said of the attack on the Capitol, having witnessed events unfold from her office window which looks out on the complex.