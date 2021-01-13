Shopify just made a $2 billion windfall on Affirm IPO, six months after their partnership

Shopify founder and Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke smiles after the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange May 21, 2015.

Shopify just came off a huge growth year as the Covid-19 pandemic spurred massive growth in online shopping. Now it's starting 2021 with a bang thanks to an 8% stake in Affirm, the year's first notable tech IPO.

Both companies have seen their businesses explode since early last year, when Covid-19 forced physical retailers to close, giving consumers even more of an incentive to shop online.

Shopify's stock price almost tripled in valued in 2020, as retail chains, restaurants and grocery stores turned to its software to create quick web storefronts, manage payments and keep their businesses running. Its market cap has surpassed $140 billion. Affirm, founded in 2012, partners with retailers to offer consumer loans, allowing buyers to pay for items like Peloton bikes, Dyson vacuum cleaners and Oscar de la Renta handbags in installments.

The two companies forged a partnership in July for online lender Affirm to become the exclusive provider or point-of-sale financing for Shop Pay, Shopify's checkout service. As part of the deal, Shopify was granted warrants to buy up to 20.3 million shares in Affirm.

With Affirm's Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, Shopify's stake is worth about $1.9 billion. Affirm jumped 98% to $96.84 as of early afternoon in New York.