Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Nordstrom, Ethan Allen & more

Pedestrians pass in front of a Nordstrom Inc. store in the Midtown neighborhood of New York, on March 20, 2020.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Wednesday:

Nordstrom — The retailer's stock fell more than 3% after the retailer said its holiday period sales dropped 22% on a year-over-year basis. Despite the drop, CEO Erik Nordstrom said the company sees momentum picking up following the holiday season "as we continue to unlock new ways to better serve customers on their terms with greater convenience and connection."

Ethan Allen — Shares of the furniture company rose 4.8% on the back better-than-expected earnings guidance for the fiscal second quarter. Ethan Allen said it expects earnings per share to range between 67 cents per share and 69 cents per share, topping a FactSet estimate of 46 cents per share. "Despite many challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we had a strong performance," said CEO Farooq Kathwari in a statement.

Organogenesis — Shares of the medical company surged more than 25%. Organogenesis reported preliminary revenue number for 2020 that exceeded estimates. The company said full-year 2020 sales ranged between $336.1 million and $337.5 million. Analysts expected revenue of $312.3 million.