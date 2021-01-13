Many workers will get 4 extra weeks of unemployment benefits. Here's how

The recent Covid relief package offers 11 extra weeks of jobless benefits to workers. Many, but not all, will be eligible for four more, for a total of 15 weeks.

However, they won't get a $300 weekly increase in benefits during that four-week period.

The $900 billion measure extended two temporary federal unemployment programs that support millions of Americans into 2021.

One, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, issues benefits to the self-employed and others who don't typically qualify for state aid. The other, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, is available to those who exhausted standard state benefits, which generally last up to six months.

Both, created by the CARES Act, were slated to end the weekend after Christmas. Now, workers can get aid until March 13 or 14. (The exact end date depends on states' respective administrative calendars.)