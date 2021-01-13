Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

JPMorgan names ‘extremely cheap’ stocks in a market with room to rise

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
Share
The JP Morgan Chase & Co. headquarters, The JP Morgan Chase Tower in Park Avenue, Midtown, Manhattan, New York.
Tim Clayton - Corbis | Corbis Sport | Getty Images

Investment bank JPMorgan has picked a number of companies it describes as "extremely cheap," as a shift in focus towards so-called "value" stocks looks set to resume.

Value stocks refer to those that go up and down with the economy. They can be underappreciated by investors and are different to "growth" stocks, which are seen as having strong earnings potential. Markets around the world have pushed to highs in 2021 in large part because investors have been making huge bets on growth stocks — especially tech companies.

In a note published Monday, the JPMorgan analysts said a shift towards value continued "have legs" and picked a number of European stocks to take advantage of this trend.

"We screen for deep value stocks which are trading extremely cheap, have underperformed the market and have positive earnings momentum," the analysts wrote.

More In Pro News and Analysis

CNBC ProSmartphones don't drive Samsung's stock price — but here's the outlook for products that do
Saheli Roy Choudhury5 min ago
CNBC ProTraders watch bitcoin for clues about high-flying stock market
Yun Li
CNBC ProMike Santoli’s market notes: Speedy move in yields pressures stocks, mega-tech stalling out
Michael Santoli
Read More