Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, GM, Exxon, Twitter & more
Published Wed, Jan 13 2021
8:22 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Telsey upgraded Five Below to outperform from market perform.
JPMorgan upgraded Exxon to overweight from neutral.
Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on 3M.
Roth upgraded Ambarella to buy from neutral.
MKM upgraded Twitter to buy from neutral.
Citi downgraded Palantir to sell from neutral.
Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors to buy from neutral.
Guggenheim upgraded Home Depot to buy from neutral.
Jefferies upgraded Visa and Mastercard to buy from hold.
Cowen downgraded Boston Beer to market perform from outperform.
Wells Fargo raised its price target on Apple to $155 from $140.
BMO downgraded Albertsons to market perform from outperform.
Wedbush upgraded KB Home to outperform from neutral.
General Motors Chairman & CEO Mary Barra (L) and President of General Motors China Matt Tsien attend a press conference in Shanghai, China September 15, 2017.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:
