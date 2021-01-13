Skip Navigation
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, GM, Exxon, Twitter & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Telsey upgraded Five Below to outperform from market perform.
  • JPMorgan upgraded Exxon to overweight from neutral.
  • Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on 3M.
  • Roth upgraded Ambarella to buy from neutral.
  • MKM upgraded Twitter to buy from neutral.
  • Citi downgraded Palantir to sell from neutral.
  • Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors to buy from neutral.
  • Guggenheim upgraded Home Depot to buy from neutral.
  • Jefferies upgraded Visa and Mastercard to buy from hold.
  • Cowen downgraded Boston Beer to market perform from outperform.
  • Wells Fargo raised its price target on Apple to $155 from $140.
  • BMO downgraded Albertsons to market perform from outperform.
  • Wedbush upgraded KB Home to outperform from neutral.
General Motors Chairman & CEO Mary Barra (L) and President of General Motors China Matt Tsien attend a press conference in Shanghai, China September 15, 2017.

