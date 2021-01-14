Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as investors await China's trade data for December

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday morning trade as investors await the release of Chinese trade data for December.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was fractionally higher in early trading while the Topix index hovered above the flatline. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.26%.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.17%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.15% lower.

China's trade data for December is expected to be out at around 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.

On the coronavirus vaccine front, trial data published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine showed Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid vaccine is safe and appears to generate a immune response in both young and elderly volunteers.

J&J's vaccine candidate, which only requires one dose, could simplify logistics for health-care providers. The two vaccines currently authorized by the Food and Drug Administration from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna require two doses about three to four weeks apart.