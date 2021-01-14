Kevin Seefried, who carried Confederate flag into the Capitol during Trump-fueled riot, arrested with son

A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Conferderate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, January 6, 2021.

A man who carried the Confederate battle flag into the U.S. Capitol as part of an invasion by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump surrendered with his son on Thursday after arrest warrants were issued for their roles in the riot, the FBI said.

Kevin Seefried, who was carrying that flag, and his son Hunter Seefried are expected to be arraigned later Thursday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Both men turned themselves in to authorities Thursday morning in Wilmington, Delaware, a spokeswoman in the Baltimore FBI field office said. The men are residents of that state, with public records indictating the live in the town of Laurel

A dramatic photo captured 50-year-old Kevin Seefried with the flag outside the Senate chamber, in front of a portrait of the late abolitionist senator from Massachusetts Charles Sumner.

Symbols of the Confederacy, which sought to protect the institution of slavery during its losing effort in the Civil War, were displayed by other members of the mob of Trump fans during the riot.

Details of the specific charges the Seefrieds face were not immediately available. A woman who answerred the phone at Kevin Seefried's residence hung up when as CNBC reporter called seeking comment.

The Seefrieds are among dozens of people who have been criminally charged in connection with the riot, which broke out after Trump urged supporters at a rally to help him fight to block Joe Biden from becoming president.

Trump was impeached for a second time Wednesday by the House of Representatives for inciting the mob, which disrupted Congress's confirmation of Biden's election for hours, and which left at least five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

Trump has refused to accept the legitimacy of Biden's Electoral College victory. He and his surrogates, including his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, have repeatedly made false claims that he was deprived of an election win by widespread ballot fraud.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.