Asset manager picks little-known tech stocks in Europe that could surge higher

Sam Shead@Sam_L_Shead
An employee sits reflected in a glass screen featuring the London Stock Exchange Group Plc's logo at their offices in London, U.K., on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Simon Dawson | Bloomberg via Getty Images

LONDON — Several tech shares listed on London's stock exchange are "trading at a discount" and have plenty of room to rise, according to Will Walker-Arnott, senior investment manager at wealth management service Charles Stanley.

Walker-Arnott told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Wednesday that 2021 could be the year that the U.K. market gets its mojo back.

"We've got Brexit out of the way," he said. "That means that the currency is going to be much less volatile, which will entice international investors back into the market."

There is "an increasing positivity around the U.K. market," Walker-Arnott said, and named a number of U.K. gaming and cybersecurity stocks that Charles Stanley particularly likes.

