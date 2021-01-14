Watch Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin test fly the latest upgrades to its space tourism rocket New Shepard

[This livestream is slated to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see the player above at that time.]

Jeff Bezos' private space company Blue Origin is set to launch the fourteenth test flight of its New Shepard rocket booster and capsule, a system designed to carry people on short trips to the edge of space.

The mission does not have passengers on board, although the capsule on top of the rocket is designed to carry as many as six people for future flights. Known as NS-14, this mission also marks the first flight of a new rocket booster and an upgraded crew capsule. The rocket booster and capsule that flew Blue Origin's NS-13 mission in October remains operational, with the company saying it is now dedicated to flying microgravity research payloads.

NS-14's new capsule features multiple upgrades to Blue Origin's astronaut experience.

"The upgrades include improvements to environmental features such as acoustics and temperature regulation inside the capsule, crew display panels, and speakers with a microphone and push-to-talk button at each seat. The mission will also test a number of astronaut communication and safety alert systems," the company said in a blog post.