China's new Covid outbreak near Beijing still not close to a turning point, hospital director says

Medical workers collect swab samples from residents at a community Covid-19 testing site in Qiaoxi district of Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 7, 2021.

BEIJING – Beijing remains on alert for a resurgence of Covid-19 infections as the neighboring province of Hebei continues to report new cases every day.

Hebei began to report a rise in cases at the start of the year. In roughly the last week, the province has locked down its own capital and at least two other areas in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"The turning point hasn't come yet (for Hebei)," Gao Yan, director of the infectious disease department of the People's Hospital affiliated with Peking University, told reporters Friday. That's according to a CNBC translation of her Mandarin-language remarks.

She said based on previous outbreaks in China, it usually takes about a month to reach a turning point.

Hebei province reported 90 new confirmed cases for Thursday, bringing the total number of current cases to more than 550. The majority are in the capital city of Shijiazhuang, about three-and-a-half hours' drive southwest of Beijing.

Targeted measures in Beijing, such as tracking down people in contact with Hebei cases, are sufficient for now, Gao said. She said the likelihood there's a repeat of the outbreak China saw last year is "very, very small."