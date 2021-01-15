Cramer's week ahead: Opportunities are abounding, but must be spotted first

Stocks fell Friday, despite a new coronavirus relief spending proposal that the incoming Biden administration hopes to pass, in a sign that Wall Street players received just what was expected, CNBC's Jim Cramer said.

President-elect Joe Biden, who is set to take office in five days, presented a $1.9 trillion stimulus wishlist that includes funds intended to assist families and businesses until Covid-19 vaccines are widely distributed.

Despite the economic boost that could come with such a plan, it failed to push the stock market into the black as the major U.S. indexes all completed a negative week of trading.

"When an event occurs and the market gets exactly what it wants, but nothing more, it's treated as a reason to sell, not to buy," Cramer said on "Mad Money." "Biden's stimulus bill merely met expectations. It didn't beat the 'stimulus whisper,' so to speak."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,814.26, a 177-point decline and 0.57% shrink from Thursday. The S&P 500 slid 0.72% to 3,768.25 while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.87% to 12,998.50.

The indexes were all down about 1% or more this week.

Friday's declines were further compounded by the way that bank stocks traded after several reported quarterly earnings in the morning to kick off earnings season. JPMorgan Chase beat analyst estimates, but the stock dropped 1.79%. Citigroup and Wells Fargo posted mixed results, and their stocks plunged about 7% or more.

Cramer, however, thought those were misguided sell-offs, recommending investors wait three trading days before buying shares of JPMorgan or Wells Fargo, highlighting that banks are preparing to execute stock buybacks and dividend increases this year.

"There are opportunities abounding, you just need to spot them first and figure out if they're trades or investments," he said. "With a trade, you have to get out the moment you have a win. With an investment, you want to buy gradually on the way down and then you wait for the story to pay off."

Cramer gave his game plan for the week ahead. All earnings projections are based on FactSet estimates: