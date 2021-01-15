Domestic terrorism has superseded the threat of international terrorism, warns ex-NYC police commissioner

Former New York City police commissioner Bill Bratton warned CNBC’s “The News with Shepard Smith” that domestic terrorism has superseded the threat of international terrorism in the United States.

“For the last 20 years our biggest concern was international terrorism — ISIS, Al Qaeda,” Bratton said in a Friday evening interview. “Now it's here and it's us, and it's the citizens of the United States, some of whom are rebelling against everything we thought we believed in for the last 300 to 400 years.”

Former Homeland Security Department counterterrorism official, Nate Snyder, echoed Bratton’s sentiments on “The News with Shepard Smith.”

“If you're talking about the lethality of the threat, domestic terrorism — meaning violent white supremacists, neo-Nazis, sovereign citizens, militia movements — have been the most lethal threat in these past ten years compared to Al Qaeda and ISIS- inspired threats,” Snyder said.

State capitols across the nation are facing the threat of violence in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugurations. FBI Director Christopher Wray told state officials to take any extremist threat seriously at a briefing on inauguration security at FEMA headquarters on Friday.

“If we find that an individual poses a violent threat, then we and our partners will take advantage of every lawful authority and method we’ve got to disrupt any attempt or attack,” Wray said. “Our posture is aggressive; it’s going to stay that way through the inauguration.”

Wray said the agency is tracking “extensive” online chatter that includes calling for armed protests. Some extremists online have been ignoring President Trump’s call for peace, and are citing the fact that he has still not formally conceded, according to Politico. There are also some extremists on the instant messaging platform “Telegram” who are calling for surprise attacks nationwide, according to the Washington Post.