Dutch government resigns after childcare benefits scandal

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives on his bike before the Council of Ministers at the Binnenhof in The Hague.

LONDON — The whole Dutch government collectively resigned on Friday after a scandal involving the mismanagement of childcare funds, which drove thousands of families into financial hardship.

An investigation revealed in December that tax officials wrongly accused thousands of working families of fraud and ordered them to repay childcare benefits between 2013 and 2019. The event has been described as an "unprecedented injustice" by some Dutch lawmakers.

The revelation led to the resignation on Thursday of opposition leader Lodewijk Asscher who was the minister in charge of social affairs in the previous administration.

The government led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte, in power since 2017, decided on Friday to accept responsibility and collectively leave office on the back of the scandal.

Rutte, speaking at a press conference, said it would continue to lead the Covid-19 emergency response with a caretaker status.