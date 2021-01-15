Jim Cramer says 5G is gaining momentum, reveals favorite related stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday called the coming of 5G wireless networks one of the most exciting investment themes of the year.

With the rollout of the latest generation of connectivity, the fourth generation of wireless technology that was introduced in 2010 will be replaced with one that will make possible the Internet of Things on a large scale.

Expected is a deluge of physical objects, embedded with sensors, software and other technologies, that will be able to connect to networks while using less power. The 5G rollout will also require more bandwidth.

"We've been getting ready for the big 5G buildout for years. It really got rolling last year, but now it's got the momentum we need to invest in," Cramer said on "Mad Money." "I want to give you a variety of different ways to play it, which is why we've created the Mad Money 5G ETF, made from 10 of my favorite 5G names."

Cramer's "Mad Money 5G ETF" compiles his favorite 5G-oriented names. The basket of stocks includes a wireless carrier, cell phone tower developer, two hardware makers, four semiconductor companies, a cybersecurity firm and a cloud content provider.

Below are key takeaways driving Cramer's thinking of the 5G space: