'Strong evidence' Pro-Trump rioters intended to kill Pence, members of Congress, prosecutors say

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Federal prosecutors said in a new court filing there is "strong evidence" that the pro-Trump rioters who invaded the U.S. Capitol last week intended "to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States government," including Vice President Mike Pence.

Prosecutors also noted in that filing that "news reports suggest that the U.S. Capitol siege may just be the beginning of potentially violent actions from President [Donald] Trump's supporters."

The filing by the office of Arizona U.S. Attorney Michael Bailey asked a judge on Friday to detain Jacob Chansley, one of the most notorious Jan. 6 rioters arrested so far, without bail. They said he has planned to return to Washington for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week.

"Chansley is a self-proclaimed leader of the QAnon," a group of conspiracy theorists that believes many U.S. lawmakers are part of a ring of child molesters and Satan worshipers, filing said.

"Chansley is an active participant in — and has made himself the most prominent symbol of — a violent insurrection that attempted to overthrow the United States government," prosecutors wrote.

Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, during a press conference later Friday undercut the idea that there is evidence of assassination plots by the rioters.

"Right now, we don't have direct evidence of kill-capture teams," said Shermin, whose office is the one that has lodged federal criminal charges against Chanley and other rioters.

Sherwin said "there may be a disconnect" between his office and those of federal prosecutors in Arizona and in Texas, who have made similar allegations.

But the filing in Arizona says that Chansley, who was wearing face paint and a hat with horns on it, raced up to a dais in the Senate "where Vice President Pence had been presiding just minutes before, and began posing" to be photographed by other rioters.

Pence was presiding that day over a joint session of Congress to formally confirm the election of Biden as president.