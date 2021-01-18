U.S., European officials condemn arrest of poisoned Putin critic Alexei Navalny, as calls grow for his immediate release

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia are seen at the passport control point at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on January 17, 2021.

LONDON — The U.S. and several European governments have expressed deep concern following the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, urgently calling for his immediate release from Russian detention.

Police arrested Navalny, 44, at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday shortly after his flight from Berlin, Germany landed in the country's capital city.

The activist, who is widely regarded as the most prominent and determined critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was returning home for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.

Navalny had been recuperating in Germany after narrowly surviving what has since been independently confirmed as poisoning by a Novichok nerve agent on August. 20.

The opposition politician believes Putin ordered the poisoning to go ahead, reportedly saying in October last year that he does not see any other explanation.

Putin's government denies poisoning Navalny, though investigative reporters have since published evidence to support Navalny's claims.

In response to Navalny's arrest, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said via Twitter on Monday that he was "deeply troubled" by the development and called for his immediate and unconditional release from detention.

"Confident political leaders do not fear competing voices, nor commit violence against or wrongfully detain political opponents," Pompeo said.

Separately, President-elect Joe Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan pushed for Navalny's immediate release. Sullivan said: "The perpetrators of the outrageous attack on his life must be held accountable."

"The Kremlin's attacks on Mr. Navalny are not just a violation of human rights, but an affront to the Russian people who want their voices heard," he added.