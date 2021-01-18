Tesla delivers its first Shanghai-made Model Y crossovers in China

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai on Jan. 7.

Tesla has reportedly started delivering locally-produced Model Y crossovers in China, marking another milestone for the electric carmaker in the world's largest vehicle market.

Deliveries of the China-produced crossover began Monday, according to state-run Xinhua News Agency. Tesla was previously importing Model Y vehicles from its plant in California to China. It's unclear how many Model Y vehicles were delivered or whether they were delivered to employees or to retail customers. Tesla did not immediately respond for comment.

China – the world's largest EV market – is critically important to Tesla and its growth plans. The company wants to increase its vehicle sales volume from about 500,000 in 2020 to 20 million annually over the next decade.