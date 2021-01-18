Why ultra-low cost carrier Spirit Airlines is falling behind

Spirit Airlines, the no-frills carrier known for bright yellow planes, brash style and low fares, has helped revolutionize the way we pay for travel. To offset its bare-bones fares the carrier charges for everything from carry-on bags to bottles of water.

As of 2019, Spirit Airlines had 13 consecutive years of profitability. Since then, however, the airline has fallen on tough times.

With the coronavirus pandemic causing passenger traffic to plummet, Spirit announced third quarter total operating revenue of $402 million, a 60% drop from a year earlier.

To keep passengers safe and onboard, Spirit requires face coverings for passengers and crew, uses foggers to disinfect the aircraft and has waived some change fees. But is it enough? And will Spirit Airlines be able to bounce back from the economic fallout battering the airline industry?

