Analysts say buy the dip in Enphase and SolarEdge as Tesla launches new solar product

Enphase Energy and SolarEdge Technologies are bouncing back after last week's sell-off, as analysts say investors should buy any weakness in the names after Tesla launched a new solar product.

The leg higher comes after Enphase and SolarEdge fell 8.73% and 15.84%, respectively, on Friday, on the heels of Tesla's entrance into the solar inverter space, which is dominated by the two players.

"We believe the selloff is overdone and recommend buying the weakness," JPMorgan's Mark Strouse wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. "We believe investor concerns around the risk of TSLA significantly impacting the US resi inverter duopoly of ENPH/SEDG may be overstated at this point," added Goldman Sachs' Brian Lee.