Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Analysts say buy the dip in Enphase and SolarEdge as Tesla launches new solar product

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
Share
phaisarn2517 | iStock | Getty Images

Enphase Energy and SolarEdge Technologies are bouncing back after last week's sell-off, as analysts say investors should buy any weakness in the names after Tesla launched a new solar product.

The leg higher comes after Enphase and SolarEdge fell 8.73% and 15.84%, respectively, on Friday, on the heels of Tesla's entrance into the solar inverter space, which is dominated by the two players.

"We believe the selloff is overdone and recommend buying the weakness," JPMorgan's Mark Strouse wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. "We believe investor concerns around the risk of TSLA significantly impacting the US resi inverter duopoly of ENPH/SEDG may be overstated at this point," added Goldman Sachs' Brian Lee.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Netflix, Penn, General Motors & more
Michael Blooman hour ago
CNBC ProHere's what every major analyst said about Netflix's fourth-quarter earnings report
Michael Bloom2 hours ago
CNBC ProBillionaire Howard Marks explains why he doesn't like gold as an investment
Yen Nee Lee
Read More