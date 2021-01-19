Italy avoids government collapse as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte survives confidence vote

LONDON — Italy averted further political chaos on Tuesday after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte survived a confidence vote in the upper house of Parliament.

The country had been embroiled in fresh political uncertainty over the past week after a smaller party withdrew its support for the coalition government — thus stripping it off from having a majority in Parliament.

However, Italian lawmakers in the Senate supported Conte during a vote on Tuesday, by 156 to 140, allowing him to remain in office. He was also backed by the lower house of Parliament in a vote on Monday evening. Conte will now lead a minority administration in a country prone to political disputes.

Italia Viva, the small political party established by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, left the coalition last week over differences on how to invest upcoming EU funds to prop up the Italian economy.

Renzi has been blamed for acting in his own political interest by looking to boost public opinion for his newly-established group. His party abstained from the crucial vote on Tuesday evening, rather than opting to go against Conte and help bring down the government.