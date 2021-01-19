Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, Interactive Brokers and Zions

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Netflix — Shares of the media streaming giant soared more than 10% in extended trading after the company reported strong subscriber growth and said it's considering share buybacks. Netflix handily beat estimates for global paid net subscriber additions, reporting 8.5 million versus the 6.47 million analysts anticipated, according to StreetAccount. Netflix also beat estimates for revenue but earnings per share came below expectations.

Interactive Brokers — Shares of the e-broker popped more than 1% in after-hours trading after the company beat on the top and bottom lines in its quarterly results. Interactive Brokers reported adjusted earnings of 69 cents per share, higher than the forecast 59 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Brokerage accounts rose 56% year-over-year to 1.07 million.

Zions Bancorporation — The regional bank jumped nearly 2% after reporting better-than-expected quarterly result. Zions said its EPS came in at $1.59, versus a FactSet estimate of $1.02 pre share. Revenue totaled $703 million in the fourth quarter, above expectations of $699 million.

— CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald contributed reporting.