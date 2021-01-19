Skip Navigation
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Europe Markets
China Markets
Asia Markets
World Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
Europe Politics
China Politics
Asia Politics
World Politics
CNBC TV
Live Audio
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
Europe TV
Asia TV
CNBC Podcasts
Digital Originals
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Make It
Select
USA
INTL
Search quotes, news & videos
SIGN IN
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Europe Markets
China Markets
Asia Markets
World Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
Europe Politics
China Politics
Asia Politics
World Politics
CNBC TV
Live Audio
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
Europe TV
Asia TV
CNBC Podcasts
Digital Originals
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Facebook, Tesla, DraftKings, Peloton & more
Published Tue, Jan 19 2021
8:25 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Share
Share Article via Facebook
Share Article via Twitter
Share Article via LinkedIn
Share Article via Email
Key Points
JPMorgan initiated Roku as outperform.
Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy on DuPont.
Susquehanna downgraded Virgin Galactic to neutral from positive.
Citi added a positive catalyst watch on Harley-Davidson.
Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling to outperfom from in line.
Morgan Stanley upgraded Darden to overweight from equal weight.
Goldman initiated McDonald's and Starbucks as buy.
Berenberg initiated DraftKings as sell.
UBS downgraded Peloton to sell from neutral.
Morgan Stanley upgraded Gilead to overweight from equal weight.
JPMorgan upgraded American Express to overweight from underweight.
Guggenheim named RH a best idea.
Mizuho upgraded Eli Lilly to buy from neutral.
BMO upgraded Facebook to outperform from market perform.
Jefferies raised its price target on Tesla to $775 from $650.
Mike Kemp | Contributor | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:
Related Tags
Investment strategy
Markets
Breaking News: Markets
Investment strategy
Tesla Inc
More In Street Calls
Clean energy had a record year — here are Morgan Stanley's picks going forward
Pippa Stevens
JPMorgan strategist Kolanovic, who nailed 2020 market, increases commodities bet as inflation hedge
Pippa Stevens
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Spotify, Zoom, Snap, Tesla & more
Michael Bloom
Read More