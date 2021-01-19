Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Facebook, Tesla, DraftKings, Peloton & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • JPMorgan initiated Roku as outperform.
  • Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy on DuPont.
  • Susquehanna downgraded Virgin Galactic to neutral from positive.
  • Citi added a positive catalyst watch on Harley-Davidson.
  • Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling to outperfom from in line.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Darden to overweight from equal weight.
  • Goldman initiated McDonald's and Starbucks as buy.
  • Berenberg initiated DraftKings as sell.
  • UBS downgraded Peloton to sell from neutral.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Gilead to overweight from equal weight.
  • JPMorgan upgraded American Express to overweight from underweight.
  • Guggenheim named RH a best idea.
  • Mizuho upgraded Eli Lilly to buy from neutral.
  • BMO upgraded Facebook to outperform from market perform.
  • Jefferies raised its price target on Tesla to $775 from $650.
Mike Kemp | Contributor | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProClean energy had a record year — here are Morgan Stanley's picks going forward
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProJPMorgan strategist Kolanovic, who nailed 2020 market, increases commodities bet as inflation hedge
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Spotify, Zoom, Snap, Tesla & more
Michael Bloom
Read More