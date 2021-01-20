Biden expected to extend the national ban on evictions through March 2021

(L-R) Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden wave as they arrive on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday is expected to extend the federal ban on evictions through March 2021 through an executive action in one of his first official acts following inauguration.

The ban on evictions has helped millions of Americans struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic. The moratorium on evictions was set to expire at the end of the month.

The move is one of a long list of actions Biden is set to take as soon as he's sworn in as the President of the United States, including an extended pause on student loan payments, rejoining the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and rolling back various orders put in place by the Trump administration.

By one estimate, 14 million Americans are behind on their rent during the crisis. In addition to extending the eviction ban through March, Biden is also expected to ask Congress to keep the moratorium in place through September 2021.

Research has found that evictions lead to significantly more coronavirus cases and deaths in an area.

"This is a time where it's not an overstatement to say that for many people, eviction can lead to death," said Helen Matthews, communications manager at City Life Vita Urbana, a nonprofit in Boston.

Advocates say extending the eviction ban is just a first step, and that there also needs to be enforcement to make sure landlords follow the law.