China will be the biggest geopolitical challenge for Biden this year, Dan Yergin says

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shake hands with U.S Vice President Joe Biden (L) inside the Great Hall of the People on December 4, 2013 in Beijing, China.

Taking office during the worsening coronavirus pandemic, a global economic downturn and a deeply divided America, soon-to-be President Joe Biden has his work cut out for him in 2021.

But the biggest wildcard on the world stage will be the U.S.'s relationship with China, says Dan Yergin, veteran energy industry expert and vice chairman of analytics firm IHS Markit. The world's two largest economies clash along lines of ideology, military activity and power — but their economic interdependence and impact on the rest of the world make the stakes particularly high.

"The number one geopolitical issue is the relationship between the U.S. and China," Yergin told CNBC's Hadley Gamble during the Atlantic Council's virtual Global Energy Forum on Tuesday.

"Is this a new cold war? It's not like the Soviet-American cold war, because these economies are so interdependent," Yergin, who has written several books on geopolitics, said. "You're going to find other countries are concerned about having to be on one side or the other." He described leaders in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Latin America expressing their concern and stressing their opposition to being caught in the middle of spats between the two world players.

"So I think it's going to be a very complicated process because everything is so intertwined. It's not like (the) Soviet Union where you can just slam the door."