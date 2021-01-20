Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: United, Discover Financial, Alcoa and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

United Airlines — Shares of the airline dipped more than 2% in extended trading on Wednesday after missing on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly earnings. United lost $7.00 per share, lower than the expected loss of $6.60 per share, according to Refinitiv. United made $3.41 billion in revenue, missing estimates of $3.44 billion.

Discover Financial — Shares of the financial services company ticked nearly 1% lower in after hours trading on Wednesday despite topping analyst expectations for its quarterly results. Discover Financial reported earnings of $2.59 per share, above estimates of $2.42 per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in in-line with expectations at $2.82 billion.

Plexus — Shares of the supply chain solutions company rose more than 3% after the bell after reporting earnings of $1.23 per share, topping estimates by 13 cents, according to FactSet. Revenue, however, fell slightly short of estimates at $830.3 million.

Alcoa — Shares of the aluminum company ticked more than 3% lower in extended trading after reporting quarterly results. Alcoa reported adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $2.39 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of 11 cents per share on revenue of $2.38 billion, according to FactSet.

Kinder Morgan — Shares of the energy infrastructure company popped 2% in after hours trading following its better-than-expected earnings report. Kinder Morgan earned 27 cents per share, topping estimates of 24 cents per share, according to FactSet. Revenue also beat estimates.