Asia-Pacific stocks rise after Wall Street surges to records following Biden's inauguration

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Thursday morning trade after stocks on Wall Street sailed to record highs as U.S. President Joe Biden was sworn into office.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.84% while the Topix index advanced 0.73%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.47%.

The Bank of Japan is expected to announce its monetary policy statement at around 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.

Shares in Australia edged higher in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.7%. Australia's employment and unemployment data for December is expected to be out at around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.28% higher.