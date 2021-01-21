Asia-Pacific stocks rise after Wall Street surges to records following Biden's inauguration

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Thursday morning trade after stocks on Wall Street sailed to record highs as U.S. President Joe Biden was sworn into office.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.84% while the Topix index advanced 0.73%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.47%.
The Bank of Japan is expected to announce its monetary policy statement at around 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.
Shares in Australia edged higher in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.7%. Australia's employment and unemployment data for December is expected to be out at around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.28% higher.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 257.86 points to a new closing high of 31,188.38. The S&P 500 also gained 1.4% to a record close of 3,851.85. The Nasdaq Composite soared almost 2% to finish its trading day at 13,457.25, also touching a fresh record. The moves came as Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.475 after seeing levels below 90.4 earlier.
The Japanese yen traded at 103.55 per dollar, stronger than levels above 103.8 against the greenback seen earlier in the trading week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7756, having risen from levels below $0.77 seen earlier this week.
— CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.