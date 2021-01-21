White House reveals which global leader will be first to hold a call with President Biden

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday told reporters that President Joe Biden's first world leader call would be to Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"His first call, foreign leader call will be on Friday with Prime Minister Trudeau," she said during her first press briefing at the White House after Biden's inauguration.

"I expect they will certainly discuss the important relationship with Canada, as well as his decision on the Keystone Pipeline that we announced today," said Psaki.

Biden officially revoked the presidential permit that the Trump administration granted to the contentious cross-border oil pipeline project.

The press secretary added that Biden is likely to prioritize speaking with U.S. allies.

"I would expect his early calls will be with partners and allies," she said. "He feels it's important to rebuild those relationships and to address the challenges and threats we're facing in the world."

Psaki was also asked if Biden will be speaking to Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, and whether they would discuss possible retaliation to the SolarWinds hack.

Russians were likely behind the hack that breached U.S. government networks, according to a joint statement by several U.S. agencies including the FBI and the National Security Agency.

"I don't have any plans … to read out for you in terms of a call with President Putin," she said.

Regarding the SolarWinds hack, she said "we reserve the right to respond at a time and in a manner of our choosing to any cyberattack."