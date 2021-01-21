Google agrees to pay French publishers for news

The logos of Google and several of its applications are displayed on a computer screen.

LONDON — Google said Thursday it will pay French publishers for news content in a major digital copyright deal.

The agreement comes after several months of talks between Google France and the media groups, which are represented by France's Alliance de la Presse d'Information Generale lobby.

Google said it would negotiate individual licenses with members of the alliance that cover related rights and open access to a new mobile service from Google called News Showcase.

Newspapers would be remunerated based on contributions to political and general information, daily volume of publications and monthly internet audience, Google said.

"After long months of negotiations, this agreement is an important step, which marks the effective recognition of the neighboring right of press publishers and the start of their remuneration by digital platforms for the use of their online publications," Pierre Louette, CEO of the Les Echos newspaper, said in a statement Thursday.