Coronavirus 30-minute tests are causing a stir in the UK: Here's why

LONDON — A battle has broken out in the U.K. over the use of rapid coronavirus tests — known formally as "lateral flow tests."

A heated debate is taking place over just how accurate they are at detecting Covid-19 cases, and whether they should be rolled out as a cheaper and faster way to carry out mass testing.

The tests can be self-administered and detect current Covid-19 infection, with results usually within 30 minutes. They involve taking a swab from both nostrils, but not the throat, and can be processed without laboratory equipment.

The British government, which wants to see lateral flow tests rolled out to more settings such as schools, say the tests are accurate and reliable and allow for the regular testing of people who might have the virus but are asymptomatic.

But the tests have divided the scientific community, with critics saying that the tests are less accurate than PCR tests, which are still widely seen as the "gold standard" in terms of sensitivity and accuracy (although the results tend to take longer than 24 hours), and could lead to multiple false negative results.

The government is keen to expand testing regimes (in a strategy dubbed "Operation Moonshot") as it could allow for a speedier exit from a third national lockdown that's damaging the British economy further after a year of disruptions.