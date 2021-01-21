New Google union ‘concerned’ after a senior A.I. ethics researcher is reportedly locked out of her account

Google employee's newly-formed union, known as the Alphabet Workers Union, said it is concerned over Google's decision to lock Margaret Mitchell, a senior AI ethics researcher, out of her account.

Google locked Mitchell out of her account after it found she was downloading material related to Timnit Gebru, another AI ethics researcher who was forced to leave the company early last month.

The news was first reported Wednesday by Axios, which said Google was investigating Mitchell's recent actions. Mitchell was reportedly using automated scripts to look through her messages to find examples of discriminatory treatment of Gebru before she was locked out of her account.

"The Alphabet Workers Union (AWU) is concerned by the suspension of the corporate access of Margaret Mitchell, AWU member and lead of the Ethical AI team," the union wrote in a statement. "This suspension comes on the heels of Google's firing of former co-lead Timnit Gebru; together these are an attack on the people who are trying to make Google's technology more ethical."

Google did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment, but a spokesperson told Axios: "Our security systems automatically lock an employee's corporate account when they detect that the account is at risk of compromise due to credential problems or when an automated rule involving the handling of sensitive data has been triggered."

They added: "In this instance, yesterday our systems detected that an account had exfiltrated thousands of files and shared them with multiple external accounts. We explained this to the employee earlier today."