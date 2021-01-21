Skip Navigation
SIGN IN
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, SolarEdge & more
Published Thu, Jan 21 2021
8:16 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Apple to $152 from $144.
Berenberg downgraded Citi to hold from buy.
Bank of America downgraded DuPont to neutral from buy.
Jefferies initiated Exxon as underperform.
BTIG upgraded PayPal to buy from neutral.
Stifel initiated Pinterest as buy.
Piper Sandler assumed coverage of Alphabet as overweight.
Deutsche Bank upgraded Under Armour to buy from hold.
Deutsche Bank upgraded Capri Holdings to buy from hold.
Morgan Stanley initiated SolarEdge as overweight.
Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly to outperfom from perform.
Evercore ISI added tactical outperform on Microsoft.
Bank of America named Amazon a top long-term pick.
Tim Cook at Apple Event
Source: Apple
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
