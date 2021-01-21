Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, SolarEdge & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Apple to $152 from $144.
  • Berenberg downgraded Citi to hold from buy.
  • Bank of America downgraded DuPont to neutral from buy.
  • Jefferies initiated Exxon as underperform.
  • BTIG upgraded PayPal to buy from neutral.
  • Stifel initiated Pinterest as buy.
  • Piper Sandler assumed coverage of Alphabet as overweight.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Under Armour to buy from hold.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Capri Holdings to buy from hold.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated SolarEdge as overweight.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly to outperfom from perform.
  • Evercore ISI added tactical outperform on Microsoft.
  • Bank of America named Amazon a top long-term pick.
Tim Cook at Apple Event
Source: Apple

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProRBC expects 9% market gain by year end, but says a pullback could be coming soon
Patti Domm
CNBC ProAnalysts say buy the dip in Enphase and SolarEdge as Tesla launches new solar product
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Netflix, Penn, General Motors & more
Michael Bloom
Read More