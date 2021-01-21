United Airlines CEO says too early to predict when the carrier will break even

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby joins fellow airline executives, union heads and politicians for a news conference to call on Congress to pass an extension of the Payroll Support Program to save thousands of travel jobs, outside the U.S. Capitol September 22, 2020 in Washington, DC.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby on Thursday said many more people need to receive coronavirus vaccines before travel demand returns, highlighting difficult months ahead for the industry.

United's shares were down more than 2% in premarket trading after the airline posted a $1.9 billion loss after the market closed on Wednesday, marking its fourth quarterly loss in a row.

"Until we can put as a society coronavirus in the real view mirror, it's going to continue to be a tough environment for aviation for everyone who's involved in travel, tourism and leisure," Kirby said in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box."