Watch Christine Lagarde speaking after the ECB's latest policy move

[The stream is slated to start at 08:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is giving a press conference after the bank's latest monetary policy decision.

The ECB held off making any significant moves Thursday, keeping interest rates and coronavirus stimulus unchanged after bolstering its 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.25 trillion) pandemic bond-buying package in December.

Investors will likely look out for any comments from Lagarde on euro zone inflation, which is closed, if not at, record lows. On top of that comes the euro's recent strength, which is an additional drag on inflation.

