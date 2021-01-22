As Biden takes office, China again calls for relations with the U.S. to 'return to the right track'

Flags of U.S. and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)'s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019.

BEIJING — In the wake of U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration, China is talking up hope for better relations with Washington — but also warning there will be consequences to challenging the Chinese government's sovereignty.

On Friday, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a tweet: "'A new day for #US', as said by American media. We wish the same for #China_US relations."

"The two peoples have suffered & hope to see ties return to the right track at an early date," she said.

In the 36 hours after the inauguration, the foreign ministry and state media mostly focused on new sanctions prohibiting 28 people — including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro — from doing business with China.

Most were from Donald Trump's administration, but the ex-president himself was not listed among the 10 named individuals. The foreign ministry declined to share who the other 18 people were.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the order around 1 a.m. Beijing time Thursday, just as the new administration entered the White House with Biden's swearing in.

State-backed Global Times soon published at least three articles in both English and Chinese on the tabloid's perceived reach of the sanctions.