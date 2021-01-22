Japan stocks set to trade lower as investors watch shares of Apple suppliers in Asia

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade lower at the Friday open, following yet another record session overnight for major indexes on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,645 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,600. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,756.86.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped fractionally in morning trade.

Shares of Apple suppliers in the region will be watched after the Cupertino-based tech juggernaut's stock stateside surged overnight. That came after a top analyst from Morgan Stanley said she expects a record December quarter print for Apple, ahead of the tech giant's earnings..