Japan stocks set to trade lower as investors watch shares of Apple suppliers in Asia

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade lower at the Friday open, following yet another record session overnight for major indexes on Wall Street.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,645 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,600. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,756.86.
Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped fractionally in morning trade.
Shares of Apple suppliers in the region will be watched after the Cupertino-based tech juggernaut's stock stateside surged overnight. That came after a top analyst from Morgan Stanley said she expects a record December quarter print for Apple, ahead of the tech giant's earnings..
Overnight on Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.6% to close at a new high of 13,530.91 while the S&P 500 gained less than 0.1% to finish its trading day at 3,853.07, eking out another fresh high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, on the other hand, shed 12.37 points to close at 31,176.01.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.077 following an earlier high above 90.4.
The Japanese yen traded at 103.49 per dollar, stronger than levels above 103.7 against the greenback seen earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7765, having risen from levels below $0.77 seen earlier in the trading week.
