Still no stimulus check? Biden executive order aims to speed up payments for 8 million people

As President Joe Biden advocates for sending additional stimulus checks to millions of Americans, he is also moving help those who missed out on earlier payments.

On Friday, Biden issued an executive order asking the Treasury Department to re-evaluate its delivery structure for stimulus checks to make sure all Americans who are entitled to the payments receive them.

An estimated 8 million eligible Americans did not receive the first $1,200 stimulus checks authorized through the CARES Act, according to Biden's order. Those same people could have also been left out of the $600 checks that were issued in December.

The Treasury Department can help rectify this by creating online tools for this population to claim their payments and establishing outreach efforts to let people know they could qualify for the money.

More from Personal Finance:

Almost 3 million fell off unemployment benefits cliff

States will give out $25 billion in rent aid. How to apply

Biden rolls out plan to open schools amid Covid pandemic

"It's a good sign that the administration is prioritizing this group of people who didn't get their payments, and is generally very low income and needs the help the most," said Samantha Jacoby, senior tax legal analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The new moves follow other efforts that were made last year to address this population.

The IRS launched an online non-filer tool by which individuals could submit their personal information in order to receive the money. It was simpler than a tax return. At the same time, the government also launched a media campaign and sent letters to 9 million people to let them know they could qualify for checks.

At a hearing last fall, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig estimated that 8 million eligible people still had not used the non-filer portal.

And the number of people who are missing checks could be even bigger today, Jacoby said.