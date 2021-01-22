UK doctors have advice for the U.S. on fighting the new Covid strain

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Allyson Black, a registered nurse, cares for Covid-19 patients in a makeshift ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center on January 21, 2021 in Torrance, California. Mario Tama | Getty Images News | Getty Images

LONDON — Health experts have warned that even with restrictions the U.S. is likely to struggle to curb the spread of a highly-infectious coronavirus variant, underlining the importance of taking aggressive measures immediately to protect as many people as possible. The variant, first discovered in the U.K and known as B.1.1.7., has an unusually high number of mutations and is associated with more efficient and rapid transmission. There is no evidence that the mutant strain is associated with more severe disease outcomes. However, as it is more transmissible, additional people are likely to get infected, and this could lead to a higher number of serious infections and further fatalities. Scientists first detected this mutant strain of the virus in September. The variant of concern has since been detected in at least 44 countries, including the U.S., which has reported its presence in 12 states. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the modeled trajectory of the variant in the U.S. "exhibits rapid growth in early 2021, becoming the predominant variant in March." The forecast comes as the U.K., which has seen exponential growth of the strain in the months since its discovery, struggles to control its impact.

What's the situation in the UK?

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced lockdown measures in England on Jan. 5, instructing people to "stay at home" as most schools, bars and restaurants were ordered to close. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all introduced similar measures. The restrictions, which are expected to remain in place in England until at least mid-February, were brought in to try to reduce the strain on the nation's already stressed hospitals amid an upsurge in Covid admissions.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a media briefing on coronavirus (COVID-19) at Downing Street on January 15, 2021 in London, England. Dominic Lipinski | Getty Images

Government figures released on Thursday said Britain recorded 37,892 new Covid cases with 1,290 deaths. A day earlier, the U.K. recorded an all-time record high of Covid fatalities, when data showed an additional 1,820 people had died within 28 days of a positive Covid test. Dr. Deepti Gurdasani, clinical epidemiologist at Queen Mary University of London, stressed that it was clear from the U.K. response that unless aggressive measures were taken immediately to contain virus spread, "the variant will rapidly spread geographically, as well as increase in frequency in places where it has established into the community." Gurdasani cited findings from a closely-watched study led by researchers at Imperial College London that showed "no evidence of decline" in Covid rates between Jan. 6 to Jan. 15 despite England being in lockdown, "suggesting that even with restrictions, it is difficult to contain this effectively due to higher transmissibility." Researchers of the study, published Thursday, warned that U.K. health services would remain under "extreme pressure" and the cumulative number of deaths would increase rapidly unless the prevalence of the virus in the community was reduced substantially. "All this means that the window for containment is very short. Given the lower active surveillance in the U.S., the variant may have spread wider than anticipated, and policy to contain must reflect this," Gurdasani said. "This means strict containment efforts not just where the variant was identified, but in all regions where it could have spread. And active surveillance with contact tracing to identify all possible cases, while maintaining strict restrictions to break chains of transmission."

Patients arrive in ambulances at the Royal London Hospital, on January 05, 2021 in London, England. The British Prime Minister made a national television address on Monday evening announcing England is to enter its third lockdown of the covid-19 pandemic. This week the UK recorded more than 50,000 new confirmed Covid cases for the seventh day in a row. Dan Kitwood | Getty Images News | Getty Images

To date, the U.K. has recorded the fifth-highest number of confirmed Covid infections and related deaths in the world.

What measures should be considered in the U.S.?

On his second day in office, President Joe Biden announced sweeping measures to tackle the virus, including the establishment of a Covid testing board to boost testing, address supply shortfalls and direct funds to hard-hit minority communities. Biden said the executive orders showed that: "Help is on the way." He also warned it would take months "to turn this around." "The key to it all is reducing interpersonal interactions and the strategy needs to be broadly the same as what has gone before, what has worked elsewhere, and then some," Dr. Simon Clarke, associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, told CNBC via telephone.

Nurse Dawn Duran administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Jeremy Coran during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 12, 2021. Mario Anzuoni | Reuters

Clarke said U.S. states would need to consider reducing the number of people in retail or leisure environments, for example, and it may be necessary to close bars or restrict their opening hours given studies showing the risk of transmission is higher indoors. "None of these things that we do to protect ourselves eliminates the risk, none of them makes us Covid-proof — all it does is reduce your chances of getting infected," Clarke said. "The virus has just pushed back on that with this evolutionary step and it will now be even more difficult to attain the same level of protection."

Roll-out vaccines 'as fast as you possibly can'