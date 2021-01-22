NATO chief sees Biden's inauguration as a 'new chapter' for the alliance

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media prior to talks at the Chancellery on August 27, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

U.S. President Joe Biden is a "strong supporter" of NATO, and the alliance can be further strengthened with him in office, NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said this week.

"President Biden and the inauguration of him as the new president represents a new chapter for our alliance because Joe Biden is such a strong supporter of NATO. He knows NATO very well," the NATO chief told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Thursday.

This will be an opportunity to further strengthen NATO, he added, noting that Biden wants to rebuild alliances.

Stoltenberg said he looks forward to working with the new administration to address issues around the world.

"We are faced with so many challenges at the same time: the rise of China, the … shift in the global balance of power, a more assertive Russia using force against neighbors in Ukraine and elsewhere, and then, of course, the constant threat of terrorist attacks," he said.

"None of us can tackle this alone, we have to stand together," he said. "I don't believe in America alone, I don't believe in Europe alone, I believe in Europe and North America together in NATO."