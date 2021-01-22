Nxivm's Keith Raniere used a common marketing technique to attract victims

What persuades a seemingly rational adult to get involved in a pyramid scheme?

Massachusetts attorney Douglas Brooks, who represents victims of multilevel marketing scams, believes it is all in the selling.

"They use a number of techniques to sort of get people to lower their guard and to stop thinking critically, not treating it as a business, but treating it as a way that they're going to fulfill their dreams," Brooks told CNBC's "American Greed."

Thousands of people signed up for Nxivm (pronounced nek'-see-uhm), the group founded by self-styled guru Keith Raniere to promote his philosophy of "rational inquiry," which he claimed offered the keys to higher consciousness. Members, many of them recruited from wealthy families, would pay thousands of dollars for Nxivm courses. They could advance within the organization, and earn "commissions" to offset some of their costs, by recruiting new members.

"You take a $5,000 course, and as soon as you were done with that, you'd be told, 'Now you're really ready to take the next one,'" former Nxivm consultant Frank Parlato told "American Greed." "Nobody but Raniere and a couple at the top made any kind of a living wage."

In October, a judge sentenced Raniere to 120 years in prison for his role in an offshoot of Nxivm, in which women were treated as slaves, forced to have sex with him and were branded in their pelvic areas with his initials. Raniere, 60, was convicted on charges including racketeering and sex trafficking. Prosecutors alleged in the 2019 indictment that Raniere sat atop a series of "pyramid organizations" that were primarily designed to benefit him.

"For Keith Raniere, this was about sex, money and power," former Assistant U.S. Attorney Moira Penza told "American Greed."

Like Nxivm, the group known as DOS — an acronym for a Latin phrase roughly translated as "master over obedient women" — was structured as a multilevel organization in which members were expected to recruit others. In DOS, Raniere was considered "grand master." Recruits were referred to as "slaves."

Actress Sarah Edmondson, who in 2017 became the first DOS member to go public with claims of abuse, said her recruiter claimed the group had a lofty purpose.

"She told me it was an international women's group that would be totally underground, and a group of women working together to be a force for good in the world," Edmondson said. "I felt like I met the people that I was going to be working with to change the world."

It was only later that Edmondson learned about the abuse, and that Raniere was at the top of the pyramid.

Raniere, who has been held without bail since his 2018 arrest, is appealing his 2019 conviction on seven felony counts. He did not respond to interview requests from "American Greed," but in an interview broadcast by NBC News ahead of his sentencing, he insisted he did not commit any crime.